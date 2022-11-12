Azerbaijan approves composition of Board of Trustees of Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 16:16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on appointing members of the Board of Trustees of the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund of Azerbaijan and amending the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated March 17, 2021 No. 2535 "On appointment of members of Board of Trustees of Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan", Trend reports on November 12.

According to the decree, the following composition of the Board of Trustees of the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan was approved:

Deputy Minister of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Head of the Sector on Economic Policy Issues of the Department of Economic Policy and Industrial Issues at the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.