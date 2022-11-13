Azerbaijani minister shares post in connection with explosion in Istanbul

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov expressed his condolences to Türkiye in connection with the explosion in Istanbul, Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"We are extremely saddened by the news of the explosion in Istanbul. We offer our deepest condolences to brotherly Türkiye, we wish patience to the families and loved ones of the dead and healing to the wounded," Jabbarov wrote.

Today, at about 16:20, a powerful explosion occurred on Istiglal Street in Turkish Istanbul.

As a result of the explosion, 6 people were killed and another 53 people were injured.