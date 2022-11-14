Azerbaijani, Iranian FMs hold phone talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. On November 14, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Trend reports citing the press service of MFA.

The ministers discussed the current issues of the bilateral agenda, as well as the situation in the region.

The parties noted the need to resolve the recent situation in the relations between the two countries within the framework of mutual dialogue and understanding, concern over public rhetoric and other existing problems. In particular, it was indicated that the establishment of contacts between the press secretaries of the ministries of foreign affairs of the two countries could be useful.

During the telephone conversation, the ministers also exchanged opinions on other issues of mutual interest and noted the importance of continuing contacts.