There are very good opportunities for Azerbaijan-Albania cooperation besides energy sector – President Ilham Aliyev (UPDATE)

Title changed, details added (first version posted at 17:58)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. There are very good opportunities for cooperation besides the energy sector, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on November 15 making a press statement together with the President of the Republic of Albania Bajram Begaj, Trend reports.

"I agree with you that the joint working group on economy and industry should hold its first meeting soon. Because there are many issues to be discussed. Today, we talked about cooperation in the gas sector. We exchanged ideas about both the achievements already made and work to be done. However, there are very good opportunities for cooperation besides the energy sector – mutual investment, joint activity of Albanian and Azerbaijani companies, creation of joint enterprises, tourism, agriculture, modern technologies. I know that all these areas are a priority for your country and for us. Therefore, I am sure that we will confidently step forward in these directions.

As for the issue of gas supplies, Azerbaijan and Albania are members of the TAP project, and our countries have played a very important role in the implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor. Representatives of Albania have always actively participated in the numerous meetings of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council held under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan and the European Union. Today, Azerbaijani gas contributes to European energy security. In July this year, a Memorandum of Understanding on strategic cooperation in the field of energy was signed between Azerbaijan and the European Commission. Based on that Memorandum, we intend to double our gas supplies to Europe by 2027. Of course, that gas will pass through the territory of Albania, thus providing additional support and contribution to Europe's energy security.

Our gas reserves are very rich. Currently, the issue of doubling the capacity of both TAP and TANAP gas pipelines is being discussed. So this project – the Southern Gas Corridor – has been in operation for almost two years, but the expansion of these two pipelines, which are already an integral part of the Southern Gas Corridor, is being discussed. Therefore, it shows that there is a great need and demand for it. Azerbaijan is already recognized and valued as a reliable partner by European Union officials. Of course, we also understand this responsibility quite well," the head of state said.