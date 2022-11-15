This visit will give strong impetus to development of Albanian-Azerbaijani relations – President Ilham Aliyev (UPDATE)

Title changed, details added (first version posted at 17:55)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. This visit will give a strong impetus to the development of Albanian-Azerbaijani relations, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on November 15 making a press statement together with the President of the Republic of Albania Bajram Begaj, Trend reports.

"I am visiting your beautiful country for the first time and I am very happy to be here. I am sure that this visit will give a strong impetus to the development of Albanian-Azerbaijani relations. We discussed many issues in a one-on-one meeting today and expressed our confidence that there were great opportunities for future close cooperation," the head of state said.