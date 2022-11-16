Positions of Azerbaijani army come under fire (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 09:05

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Units of the Armenian armed forces from the positions in the direction of the Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Mollabayramli settlement of the Kalbajar district on November 15, at 21:40 (GMT+4), Trend reports on November 16 citing the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, on November 16, at 00:50, members of an illegal Armenian armed detachment in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed [in accordance with the trilateral statement of Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 Second Karabakh War], subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the territory of the Aghdam district.

The Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in these directions took adequate retaliatory measures.