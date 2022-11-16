Azerbaijani Ombudsman addresses international organizations on French Senate resolution (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 12:57)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Azerbaijani Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva sent a statement to international organizations and other structures in connection with the anti-Azerbaijani resolution adopted by the French Senate on November 15, Trend reports.

The statement said that along with being a biased, untruthful, double-standard piece of paper, the French Senate resolution is an indicator of a crisis in international law, international humanitarian law, and international human rights law in France.

According to the statement, this resolution of the country's Senate, which hasn't raised any objections against Armenian atrocities on the Azerbaijani historical lands for 30 years, is an example of disrespect for human rights and freedoms. The Armenian vandalism resulted in the death on injuries of thousands of civilians, including children and women, as well as in serious humanitarian problems in the region.

"The UN Charter is among the documents binding on all UN member states, including the French state. Once again we remind the French senators of Article 2 of the UN Charter, the Helsinki Final Act of 1975, and the principles enshrined in these documents, particularly non-interference in matters falling within the domestic jurisdiction, inviolability of borders, respect for the territorial integrity, and fundamental human rights and freedoms," said the statement.

