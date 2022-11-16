Azerbaijani Parliament to adopt statement on French Senate's resolution against country (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 15:24)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Azerbaijan's Parliament will adopt a statement regarding the French Senate resolution against the country, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova said at the Parliament's plenary session, Trend reports.

Then the issue of establishing a commission to draft a statement was put to a vote and adopted.

According to Gafarova, it's a fact that France attempted to achieve the adoption of anti-Azerbaijan documents both during the second Karabakh war and in the subsequent period.

"This resolution, adopted by the French Senate on November 15 without any moral or political right, showed its readiness to harm France-Azerbaijan relations, to damage the EU-Azerbaijan ties. We urge France give up trying to make the aggressor-Armenia the victim," she added.