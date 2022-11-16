Olympic sports complexes, universal sports halls to be commissioned in Azerbaijan's liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Olympic sports complexes and universal sports halls (with swimming pools, open-type sports complex, sports equipment, etc.) will be built on Azerbaijan's liberated lands, Trend reports.

This is envisaged by the 'First state program on the Great Return to Azerbaijan's liberated territories', approved by the Presidential Order.

Following the Action Plan, the construction of Olympic sports complexes will start in 2023, while universal sports halls will be built in 2024.

The State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan will be in charge of the design. The construction will be monitored by the Ministry of Sports, local executive authorities, and a special representation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Sports facilities are scheduled to be commissioned in 2026.