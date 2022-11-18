Strengthening potential of transport corridors, primarily North-South, will be in interests of all countries involved in this project - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Strengthening the potential of transport corridors, primarily North-South, will be in the interests of all countries involved in this project, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the expanded meeting with Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin on November 18, Trend reports.

"Of course, we are very pleased that the volume of mutual trade is reaching the pre-pandemic level, and I am confident that the dynamism will be continued. Because what is being discussed today, including the issues being discussed during your visit, will help us build up the potential for mutual trade. We also see good dynamics in the volume of cargo transportation. But as far as transit cargo is concerned, I think we are reaching record levels, somewhere around 50-60 percent, and there are great prospects for growth. Of course, in terms of transit and logistical infrastructure, we will build up the potential for mutual cooperation, primarily on a bilateral basis, and, of course, with the involvement of neighboring countries, because Russia and Azerbaijan have been actively investing in transport and logistical infrastructure in our countries for many years. Of course, strengthening the potential of transport corridors, primarily North-South, will be in the interests of all countries involved in this project and will open up additional prospects, including those for business," the head of state said.