We maintain close ties with about 80 subjects of Russian Federation - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. We maintain close ties with about 80 subjects of the Russian Federation, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during the meeting with Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin on November 18, Trend reports.

"I looked at some statistics before your visit. I was pleased that the number of flights is growing rapidly. We have more than 130 flights a week, which means that we have practically reached the highest rate. The tourist flow from Russia is also growing. This year, there was growth of around 80 percent – of course, there was also a drop due to the pandemic. We have not yet reached the pre-pandemic level, but I think we will. Taking into account the friendly relations between our countries, taking into account the fact that the Declaration on Allied Interaction was signed this year and we repeatedly demonstrated the allied nature of our relations throughout the year, taking into account the fact that we expect to significantly expand the agenda of trade and economic cooperation, I think that the number of flights will grow.

I know that the Interregional Forum was successfully held yesterday. This is also an important element of our bilateral cooperation. We maintain close ties with about 80 subjects of the Russian Federation. Of course, as part of this event, both in previous years and yesterday, I am sure that new tasks have been identified. So the agenda is quite broad. We are working hard on seven road maps. I am sure that approaching the end of the year with such good results, we will set the same dynamism next year as well," the head of state said.