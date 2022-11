BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. A telephone conversation was held between Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov and Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Israeli Defense Ministry.

According to the information, the parties discussed issues of strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

The Israeli minister thanked Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov for the decision of official Baku to open an embassy in Tel Aviv.