BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. The information about the alleged shelling of the positions of Armenian armed forces’ units by the Azerbaijani army at 21:00 (GMT+4) November 20 isn’t true, Trend reports on November 21 via Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"We categorically refute the information spread by the Armenian Defense Ministry," the Azerbaijani ministry said.