Latvia commends attention paid to gender equality issues in Azerbaijan – official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Latvia commends the attention paid to gender equality issues in Azerbaijan, Latvian Charge d'Affaires ad interim to Azerbaijan Vija Busha said at a top-level video conference at ADA University on November 22, Trend reports.

She noted that the conference would cover women's role in the post-Karabakh conflict activities, during the reconstruction period of Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

"In addition, women's involvement in peace negotiations is another crucial topic," added Vija Busha.