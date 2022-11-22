Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Latvia commends attention paid to gender equality issues in Azerbaijan – official

Politics Materials 22 November 2022 16:35 (UTC +04:00)
Latvia commends attention paid to gender equality issues in Azerbaijan – official

Follow Trend on

Humay Aghajanova
Humay Aghajanova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Latvia commends the attention paid to gender equality issues in Azerbaijan, Latvian Charge d'Affaires ad interim to Azerbaijan Vija Busha said at a top-level video conference at ADA University on November 22, Trend reports.

She noted that the conference would cover women's role in the post-Karabakh conflict activities, during the reconstruction period of Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

"In addition, women's involvement in peace negotiations is another crucial topic," added Vija Busha.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more