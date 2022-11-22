Armenian anti-personnel mines neutralized in direction of Sarybaba height - Azerbaijani MoD (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 17:00

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. An area with anti-personnel mines planted by Armenian armed groups was detected in the direction of the Sarybaba height in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on November 22 via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, the area was detected during the de-mining work carried out by engineering and sapper units of the Azerbaijani army on November 21.

As a result of de-mining activities carried out in the territory, 350 anti-personnel mines produced in Armenia in 2021, were detected and neutralized.

Engineering and sapper units of the Azerbaijani army continue the de-mining activities.