Positions of Azerbaijani army come under fire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Units of the Armenian armed forces from positions in the direction of Azizli settlement in the Basarkechar region using small arms of various calibers from 10:35 (GMT +4) to 14:30 November 22 periodically fired on the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Yukhari Ayrim settlement in the Kalbajar district, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Besides, according to the ministry, members of the illegal Armenian armed formation on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed [in accordance with a trilateral statement signed between Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war], from 09:17 to 14:48 November 22 periodically fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the Fuzuli, Shusha, Khojavand, Tartar and Khojaly directions.

Azerbaijani units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned directions.