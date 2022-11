Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs participates at trilateral minister meeting in Aktau (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov participates at the 2nd Trilateral Meeting of Foreign Ministers and Ministers in Charge of Transport of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Turkey in Aktau (Kazakhstan), Trend reports citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Twitter account.

Today the regular Trilateral Meeting of Foreign Ministers and Ministers in Charge of Transport of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Turkey is held in Kazakhstan's Aktau. The Georgian side is also participating.

Will be updated