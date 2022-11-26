Land mine issues in Azerbaijan discussed Geneva (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:33

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Azerbaijani delegation took part in the 20th meeting within the "Convention on the Prohibition of the Use, Stockpiling, Production and Transfer of Anti-Personnel Mines and their Destruction", held on November 21-25 in Geneva, Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) told Trend on November 26.

The delegation included representatives of ANAMA, the secretariat of the interdepartmental center of the coordination headquarters for the restoration and reconstruction of Azerbaijani liberated territories and Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

According to the agency, at the meeting, members of the delegation presented the position of Azerbaijan, informed about the land mine problems faced by the country, the large-scale de-mining, restoration and construction work carried out by the government to return the former internally displaced persons to their lands.

It was stressed that mines create obstacles to peace and security in the region.

During the visit, an event on "Problems of humanitarian de-mining and partnership leading to joint solutions", dedicated to the problem of mines that Azerbaijan is facing, was also held. The main goal of the event, attended by more than thirty representatives, was a more detailed information of the general public about the essence of the existing mine problem in Azerbaijan and the unification of international efforts to resolve it.

A presentation and a video reflecting the scale of mine contamination in the liberated territories, de-mining activities, and the methodologies used during it were shown. The role of partnership in strengthening national capacities to develop innovative solutions, the importance of attracting international resources and support for mine action was emphasized.