US encouraged by recent efforts by Azerbaijan, Armenia to engage directly – embassy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.28. The US is encouraged by recent efforts by Armenia and Azerbaijan to engage directly at the leader and Foreign Minister level and US State Department's Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Philip Reeker hopes to build on that momentum, the US embassy in Baku told Trend Nov.28.

“Ambassador Reeker is traveling to the region as Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations to meet with senior leaders. His discussions will focus on furthering the process of direct Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiations and resolving outstanding issues that pave the way for peace, development, and regional cooperation. He will visit all three South Caucasus countries as part of his trip. SACN Reeker arrived in Baku on Monday, November 28 and will follow that with visits to Tbilisi and Yerevan,” said the embassy.

“This will be an opportunity for Ambassador Reeker to build on the meetings between Secretary Blinken and Armenia’s and Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministers in Washington on November 7 and follow on calls the Secretary had with those same counterparts in mid-November.”

