Amendments made to Azerbaijan's Code of Administrative Offences (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a law on amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports on November 29.

According to the law, in connection with the implementation of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated July 9, 2021 No. 359-VIQ "On efficient use of energy resources and energy efficiency", the following changes to Article 279 of the Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan on administrative offenses are made:

- "in gas saving and energy saving systems" words are excluded from Article 279.0.1.

- Articles 279.0.2 - 279.0.4 are worded as follows:

"279.0.2. Violation of the requirements stipulated by the 6th Article of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On efficient use of energy resources and energy efficiency", related to the audit in the energy sector;

279.0.3. Non-appointment of an administrator (manager) in the energy sector in accordance with the 8th Article of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On efficient use of energy resources and energy efficiency";

279.0.4. Failure to fulfill the obligations for the efficient use of energy resources established for energy producers, taking into account the results of the assessment of the energy efficiency potential in accordance with Article 13 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On efficient use of energy resources and energy efficiency";

- Article 279.0.5 is canceled.