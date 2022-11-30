"Sisters Apart" film will not be shown in Baku - Embassy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. The Baku screening of the "Sisters Apart" film will not take place, Trend reports referring to the Facebook account of the Embassy of Germany in Azerbaijan.

"Unfortunately, there has been a wrong impression about the film. The film tells the personal story of two sisters who migrated in the past and became estranged from each other for many years. About a quarter of the population in Germany has a migration-related past, they are interested in the origin and identity of their family. Therefore, this film has special significance for German society," said the Embassy.

"This was the purpose of the film, and it was planned to be shown in Azerbaijan as well. In recent weeks, films have been shown in the Landmark Cinema Hall as part of the EU Film Festival. We would like to note that the Landmark Cinema is not the organizer of this film's screening," said in the statement.