BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. The information of the Armenian side about the alleged shelling by the units of Azerbaijani army in the direction of the Armenian armed forces' positions from small arms of various calibers on November 30 at 22:35 (GMT +4) is completely false, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told Trend on December 1.

"We categorically refute the information spread by the Armenian Ministry of Defense," the ministry said.