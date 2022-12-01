French legislative bodies turn into arena of political gamble - Azerbaijani Parliament (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 12:45)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. French legislative bodies have turned into the arena of a political gamble, Azerbaijani Parliament said, Trend reports.

The parliament made the remark commenting on a biased resolution adopted by the French National Assembly.

Following the adoption of a biased resolution by the French Senate on November 15, 2022, the National Assembly of France again arranged a political action against Azerbaijan on November 30, demonstrating open disrespect for the norms and principles of international law and adopting a biased, unobjective, and unfair act against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

These resolutions adopted by the Senate and National Assembly of France demonstrate that the French legislative bodies have turned into the arena of a political gamble. Azerbaijan's Parliament strongly rejects the resolution of France's National Assembly and considers it to be political hypocrisy.

It was noted that the main reason why the efforts made for the peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict during the almost 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia were not successful is that the aggressor country was not named aggressor, that the countries that assumed the role of mediator, France, in particular, allowed for the double standards to exist. The fact that relevant measures were not taken against Armenia for its non-compliance with the requirements of well-known UN Security Council resolutions and for ignoring international norms was also cited as a reason.

It was noted with regret that the provocative attempts of French authorities, including both houses of parliament, are preventing the efforts made within the peaceful agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the normalization of relations. Those attempts serve the Armenian chauvinist ideology that is based on territorial claims against neighboring states as well as revanchist and aggressive separatist forces.

The transfer of France's domestic political agenda and the interests of various lobbying groups, based on populist political views, to the South Caucasus region is unacceptable.

