Azerbaijan's FM meets with OSCE PA President (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA) Margareta Cederfelt within the 29th Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in Poland's Lodz, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

Bayramov briefed the OSCE PA President on the current regional situation, including the ongoing reconstruction work in the liberated territories, the landmine threat, as well as Azerbaijan's steps aimed at normalizing relations with Armenia.

He added that, despite the Armenian provocations and attempts impeding the peace process, Azerbaijan will continue its peace efforts to ensure regional stability, including the signing of a peace agreement, border delimitation issues, opening of all communication routes, and other topics.

Cederfelt noted that the OSCE PA attaches great importance to cooperation with Azerbaijan, stressed the importance of ensuring peace and security in the region, as well as expressed the organization's readiness to promote inter-parliamentary dialogue supporting the peace process.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.