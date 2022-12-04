US hopes for constructive dialogue between Azerbaijan, Armenia - Ned Price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. The US keen to support Azerbaijan and Armenia in their reconciliation dialogue, Ned Price, Spokesman for US State Department, said at a briefing, Trend reports.

According to Price, when the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia met last time, they “agreed to expedite their negotiations, to organize another meeting in the coming weeks”.

“They both expressed their appreciation to the US side for hosting that ministerial. We certainly hope that the dialogue and constructive atmosphere between the two countries will continue as we continue to support the diplomacy to lead to a lasting peace and resolving issues between the two countries,” the spokesman added.