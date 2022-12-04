Vaira Vike-Freiberga awarded "Honorary Diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan" (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Riga celebrated the 85th anniversary of the birth of the former President of the Republic of Latvia, co-chairman of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Vaira Vike-Freiberga, Trend reports citing the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Latvia.

At the event, Ambassador Elnur Sultanov read out a congratulatory letter from the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev addressed to Vaira Vike-Freiberga

Then he drew attention to the fact that the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan signed the Decree on awarding Vaira Vike-Freiberga with the "Honorary Diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan" for her contribution to the development of international relations of our country, and presented the "Honorary Diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan" to Vaira Vike-Freiberga.

Vaira Vike-Freiberga expressed her deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the congratulatory letter and awarding her with the “Honorary Diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan”, and stressed that it was a great honor for her to receive this high award. She expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani President for the constant attention and concern for the activities of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

The event was attended by the President of Latvia Egils Levits, former presidents of Latvia, members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, well-known public and cultural figures of this country.