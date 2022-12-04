How Iranian citizens got into Khankandi? - Russian peacekeepers lose control

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Local media published facts about the admission of 14 Iranian citizens to the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed. It is interesting that neither the Iranian side, nor the command of the Russian peacekeepers temporarily deployed on the territory of Azerbaijan, reacted in any way to this.

According to widespread reports, 12 out of 14 people who arrived in Khankаndi since November 24 are from the city of Izeh in southwestern Iran. In this regard, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan sent a corresponding note to the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran has not yet given a specific answer to this question.

Finally, the command of the peacekeepers had to answer the questions of Azerbaijani journalists on this issue.

The commander of the Russian peacekeeping forces, Major General Andrei Volkov, said that these people are working at a construction site, and the matter is currently under investigation.

"What cars did they use and how did they arrive? More details will be provided after a full investigation," Volkov noted.

Volkov's statement reveals several points:

1. If the identity of foreign citizens and how they ended up in these territories is still being clarified, does this mean that the peacekeepers cannot fully control the Lachin corridor? It can be concluded that both terrorists and saboteurs can penetrate the territories temporarily controlled by peacekeepers.

2. If Volkov is telling a lie and trying to buy time, then why was the Azerbaijani side not informed about the entry of citizens of foreign states into the territory of Azerbaijan?

On the other hand, the silence of the Iranian embassy and the fact that it has not made any statements about this information also raises serious questions.

And there is only one conclusion: the security of the territories of Azerbaijan must be ensured by the country itself. If, for any reason, Russian peacekeepers temporarily deployed on the territory of Azerbaijan cannot or do not monitor the areas where they are located, then Azerbaijan, together with Russian peacekeepers, should monitor the areas where they are temporarily located.