Azerbaijani FM says potential of INSTC route 'far bigger' than current estimate

Politics Materials 5 December 2022 16:37 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC) has considerable capacity, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on December 5, Trend reports.

"From January through October 2022, the trade turnover exceeded $3 billion, thus growing by 20 percent. We believe this positive trend will be maintained until the end of this year. My Russian colleague and I discussed the need to promote the North-South project, which is functioning, and we consider the potential of INSTC to be far bigger," he said.

