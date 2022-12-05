Azerbaijani FM says potential of INSTC route 'far bigger' than current estimate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC) has considerable capacity, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on December 5, Trend reports.

"From January through October 2022, the trade turnover exceeded $3 billion, thus growing by 20 percent. We believe this positive trend will be maintained until the end of this year. My Russian colleague and I discussed the need to promote the North-South project, which is functioning, and we consider the potential of INSTC to be far bigger," he said.