Armenia fails to implement number of paragraphs of trilateral statements – Azerbaijani FM (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. A number of paragraphs of trilateral statements [signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders after the 2020 second Karabakh war] are not implemented by Armenia, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at the press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Trend reports.

"Unfortunately, we have to state that Armenia still fails to fulfill a number of fundamental provisions of the trilateral statement, among which I would like to note the incomplete withdrawal of Armenian troops from the Azerbaijani territories. The landmine issue is also among the relevant topics. The weekly presentation of minefield maps lacking accuracy results in tragic implications. As many as 268 people became victims of mine explosions, of which 45 people lost their lives, including 25 civilians," he added.