Azerbaijan aims at earliest signing of peace agreement with Armenia – FM (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Azerbaijan aims at the earliest signing of a peace agreement with Armenia, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at the press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Trend reports.

"Time frames are hard to come by, but Azerbaijan intends to resolve the peace treaty issue as soon as possible. Proceeding from this, one should take into account that there weren't any relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia for almost 30 years. Unfortunately, this is a history of enmity, a history of war, and a lack of mutual trust. Following this logic, everything that we have proposed as of yet has been simple, basic, in line with international law, and working in two directions. The five basic principles put forward by Azerbaijan proceeded from this principle. Among them, there was nothing unacceptable for the Armenian side," he added.