Best participants of Azerbaijani-Turkish 'Fraternal Fist' military exercises awarded (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. The military servicemen who successfully completed the tasks during the Azerbaijani-Turkish ‘Fraternal Fist’ exercises were awarded, Trend reports via the tweet of the Turkish Ministry of National Defense.

After the awarding ceremony, Ministers of Defense of Azerbaijan and Türkiye Zakir Hasanov and Hulusi Akar addressed the participants of the exercises. Congratulating the troops who participated in the exercises, which were successfully conducted in difficult weather and terrain conditions, the defense ministers of both countries then took part in a meeting on the results of the exercises.

The exercises involving the military personnel of different types of troops, combat and special engineer-sapper equipment, as well as military aviation vehicles of the Azerbaijan Army and the Turkish Armed Forces are being held in Baku city, as well as the territories of Astara, Jabrayil and Imishli regions.

According to the scenario, units of the Land Forces, Air Force, Special Forces, Engineering Troops, and Rocket and Artillery Troops of the Azerbaijan Army are performing various exercises and combat tasks together with the servicemen of the Turkish Armed Forces.

In the exercises, using modern combat methods, applying artillery, aviation and other types of troops in military operations, organizing their activities in interoperability, building pontoon bridges to open a passage over rivers, landing paratroopers into the depths of the imaginary enemy, various tasks are also being accomplished.

The main focus of the exercises is on ensuring combat coordination during the interoperability of troops, improving control, sharing experience, and increasing the professionalism of military personnel.