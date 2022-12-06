'Fraternal Fist' exercises showed no one can separate Azerbaijan and Türkiye - Erdogan (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 15:20)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. 'Fraternal Fist' military exercises showed no one can separate Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Trend reports, citing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's address to the participants of the joint Azerbaijani-Turkish military exercises.

"You have successfully conducted the exercises in accordance with the motto 'one nation, two states'. You have given strength to friends and instilled fear in enemies. Tükiye and Azerbaijan will continue their solidarity and cooperation through such exercises, becoming stronger and stronger. These exercises showed that we are united. No one can separate us," he said.