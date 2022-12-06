Azerbaijan makes amendments to Code of Administrative Offenses (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 16:23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a law on making amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports on December 6.

According to the law, the following amendments were made to the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Republic of Azerbaijan:

- in article 43.1, after the numbers "482.1," the numbers "482-1," are added;

- in the "Note" section of Article 479, the words "and 482.2" are replaced by the words ", 482.2 and 482-1",

- article 482-1 is added with the following content:

"Article 482-1. Activities for the illegal transfer of money from the Republic of Azerbaijan to another country or from abroad to the Republic of Azerbaijan

When carrying out the illegal transfer of funds from the Republic of Azerbaijan to another country or from abroad to the Republic of Azerbaijan through compensation and other methods of mutual settlements, without signs of an administrative offense, envisaged in Articles 479-482 of this Code, if these acts were committed in an insignificant amount, this envisages a fine in the amount of 40 to 60 percent of the amount of money which is the direct object of the administrative offense”.

The head of state also signed a decree on the application of the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated November 5, 2022 No. 620-VIQD "On amendments to Code of Administrative Offenses of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

According to the decree:

Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan was instructed to:

- prepare and submit proposals on officials authorized to draw up protocols on cases of administrative offenses envisaged in article 482-1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan within three months.

- resolve other issues arising from the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated November 5, 2022 No. 620-VIQD "On amendments to Code of Administrative Offenses of the Republic of Azerbaijan".