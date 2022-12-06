Türkiye, Azerbaijan can be unified army, unified force, unified fist when necessary – minister (UPDATED)

Details added (first published: 15:04)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Türkiye and Azerbaijan can be a unified army, a unified force, and a unified fist when necessary, Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye Hulusi Akar said during joint military drills with Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Speaking about the Great Victory of Azerbaijan in the 44-day war, he said that Azerbaijan won not only over Armenia but also over injustice, lawlessness, and over those who did not want to solve the problem over years.

"By virtue of this victory, for the first time in years there is a hope for peace and stability in the region," said Akar.

He also noted that individuals and international organizations that have demonstrated passivity and silence for years while there was aggression against Azerbaijan, right after Azerbaijan's victory started sending various delegations to the region in order to "protect Armenia."

"But no one should forget that Türkiye is always close to fraternal Azerbaijan," said Akar.

He mentioned that everyone should know - the region does not need a future built on conflicts, anger, and hatred.

"It is necessary to build a future on mutual development, respect for international law, and friendly relations," said Akar.