Türkiye sincerely hopes for Zangazur corridor's opening, normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia ties – minister (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 15:33)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Türkiye sincerely hopes for the rail and road traffic recovery in the region, particularly the Zangazur corridor's opening, the launch of economic activity, as well as the normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia and Türkiye-Armenia relations, Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar said on December 6, Trend reports.

Akar made the remark on the sidelines of Azerbaijan-Türkiye military drills.

He noted that the Caucasus region would move towards the future in peace and confidence.

"We expect other regional actors to make their contribution to a prosperous future of cooperation and solidarity. Türkiye has always stood and will further stand with Azerbaijan. The brotherhood between our countries will be eternal," Akar stressed.