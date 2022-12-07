Azerbaijani experts again discuss illegal exploitation of deposits with Russian peacekeeping contingent (UPDATE-2)

Details added (first published: 15:20)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. As a continuation of the discussions held on December 3, the meeting of employees of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, the State Service on Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC with the command of the peacekeepers at the headquarters of the peacekeeping forces in Khojaly was held on December 7, Trend reports.

The meeting was related to the illegal exploitation of deposits, and the environmental and other consequences of this.

In accordance with this, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan issued a joint statement.

During the meeting, a number of questions were discussed, including the inspection of the deposits, especially the Gyzylbulag gold deposit and the Demirli copper and molybdenum deposit, as well as the cessation of illegal exploitation, monitoring, and inventory in various areas, the organization of cadastral registration of property, assessments of the risk to the environment and to the sources of ground and surface water, and the elimination of the consequences of the damage caused.

The meeting was held in a constructive atmosphere. Relevant contacts will be maintained. Additional information will be provided to the public.