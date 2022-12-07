Karabakh on track to restore its cultural heritage - Nicoletta Zagura

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, December 7. The Karabakh region is on the way to restore its cultural heritage, President of the Association of Arts and Heritage of Romania Nicoletta Zagura told Trend during her visit to Karabakh as part of an ICOMOS delegation.

"The destruction that we see today in Karabakh is a shocking sight. I cannot understand how it was possible to destroy the prosperity of this cities, these are not military facilities," Zagura said.

She noted that people who are working on the restoration of cultural heritage in Karabakh are doing a great job.

"I met my Romanian colleague here, who is engaged in the restoration of the mosque. I am very glad that our specialists from Romania are working in Azerbaijan and helping to restore the Karabakh region," the president of the association added.