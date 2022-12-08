Armenia destroyed Azerbaijan's cultural heritage sites - Deputy PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Armenia destroyed cultural heritage sites of Azerbaijan, said Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov during an international conference dedicated to the protection of cultural values and the role of UNESCO conventions in it, Trend reports.

"Two years ago, Azerbaijan liberated its territories by virtue of the 44-day war and became the witness to the consequences of vandalism that Armenians committed on Azerbaijan's lands during the occupation," said Ahmadov.

Ahmadov stated that the international community should pay special attention to the protection of cultural values during wars and conflicts.

"UNESCO remained indifferent, as it still is, to the issues raised by Azerbaijan regarding the cultural heritage sites destroyed during the Armenian occupation. If any institution is not able to cope with its obligations, an alternative should be found," Ahmadov said.