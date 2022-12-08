Azerbaijan's deputy FM talks Armenia's vandalism at int'l conference (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 10:08)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Armenia systematically destroyed cultural heritage sites of Azerbaijan, said Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Mahmud Mammadguliyev, during an international conference dedicated to the protection of cultural values and the role of UNESCO conventions in it, Trend reports.

"Two years ago, we liberated our territories from the 30-year Armenian occupation. Armenia systematically destroyed and illegally appropriated our cultural values and monuments. The destruction of mosques is a cultural genocide," said Mammadguliyev.

He stated that ICESCO dispatched a technical mission to Azerbaijan earlier this year and invited UNESCO to conduct a technical mission in Azerbaijani territory.

"Armenia should refrain from interfering in this process," he said.

He also noted that this year marks the 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan's membership in UNESCO. Azerbaijan has had a number of achievements within UNESCO over the years. Azerbaijan is interested in cooperating with UNESCO and in the process of post-conflict restoration.