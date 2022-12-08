Azerbaijani FM meets with President of Turkish National Commission for UNESCO (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 17:14)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. The Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with the President of the Turkish National Commission for UNESCO Ocal Oguz, who is in Azerbaijan to participate in an international conference dedicated to the protection of cultural values and the role of UNESCO conventions in this, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Turkiye were discussed, as were the issues of close cooperation between the National Commissions for UNESCO of the two countries. The importance of mutual support in the joint submission of the common heritage of the Turkic world to UNESCO heritage lists was also noted.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that during the 30-year Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan, the cultural heritage of Azerbaijan was systematically destroyed, looted, and appropriated. He also spoke about the mine threat on the liberated territories and its serious humanitarian consequences.

Moreover, the minister talked about the practical measures taken by Azerbaijan in order to overcome the serious consequences of the occupation, noting that all the cultural and religious monuments are being restored and guarded, regardless of their origin. He mentioned the fact that Azerbaijan repeatedly informed UNESCO about the severe violations and illegal activity of Armenia and raised the issue of the need to send a technical mission to the liberated territories.

Ocal Oguz, in turn, spoke about the measures taken jointly by the participant countries of the TURKSOY for the preservation of intangible cultural heritage. He also congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of the declaration of Shusha as the "Cultural Capital of the Turkic World" for 2023. He noted that the preservation of the cultural heritage of Azerbaijan, especially on the liberated territories, is a shared responsibility of the international community.

At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on joint events to be held in the cultural capital of the Turkic world - Shusha - in 2023, as well as on other issues of mutual interest.