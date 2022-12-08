Azerbaijani FM updates US Assistant Secretary of State on recent illegal activity on Lachin corridor (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 19:39)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Phone talks between Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried took place on December 8, 2022, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

The sides exchanged views on the current state and prospects of the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process, as well as on various cooperative issues between Azerbaijan and the US.

Minister Bayramov talked about the negotiations on a peace agreement, opening communication routes and delimitation process. Along with this, the officials emphasized the recent illegal actions on the Lachin corridor.

Donfried stressed that the US supports Azerbaijan's peace efforts to ensure regional stability. She noted the importance of advancing the peace process in accordance with the agreements signed between the leaders of the countries and ministers.