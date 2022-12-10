Russia ready to assist in preparation of peace agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. Russia is ready to provide all assistance in the preparation of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the Director of the Fourth Department for CIS Countries at the Russian Foreign Ministry Denis Gonchar said in an interview with TASS, Trend reports.

According to Gonchar, Russia is also ready to continue to provide all possible assistance in the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, including through the organization of relevant trilateral high-level meetings in Russia.

“These processes, which are extremely sensitive for both sides, require the search for mutually acceptable and long-term solutions," the diplomat noted.

Besides, according to him, the disclosure of the details of the negotiations or the discussion of the positions of the parties in the press isn’t always beneficial.

"We are also preparing regular contacts between the public representatives and expert communities of the two countries. This important area of ​​joint efforts is designed to promote the formation of an atmosphere of trust in relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan," Gonchar pointed out.

The diplomat said that the trilateral inter-parliamentary dialogue, the launch initiative of which was supported at the summit in Sochi [in November 2022], can also contribute to this process.

"The timing of the relevant meetings will be announced in due course," he added.