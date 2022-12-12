Azerbaijanis continue protests near Shusha, demand Russian peacekeepers' commander (PHOTO/VIDEO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, December 12. Representatives of Azerbaijani NGOs, who are protesting at the post of Russian peacekeepers [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan following the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, signed by the Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders after the second Karabakh war] near the city of Shusha, demand the arrival of the commander of the peacekeeping contingent, Andrei Volkov, Trend reports from the scene on Monday.

The participants chant "We want Volkov!", as the protest action continues against Azerbaijani specialists not being allowed to the territory to investigate illegal deposit exploitation there.