Azerbaijan will not tolerate provocations - report from protests in Karabakh (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Azerbaijan will not tolerate the provocations - none of them will remain unanswered, Trend reports from the scene, on Monday.

For more than 4 hours representatives of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) of Azerbaijan continue the protest action near the city of Shusha, close to the post of Russian peacekeepers temporarily stationed there. The action is being held against the inadmissibility of Azerbaijani specialists to the territory, to monitor the illegal exploitation of deposits in the area.

The protesters demand a meeting with Major General Andrey Volkov, the commander of the Russian peacekeepers.

Trend shares the full version of the video report: