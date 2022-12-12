Russian peacekeepers set up modular homes near Shusha as Azerbaijani protests continue (VIDEO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, December 12. Russian peacekeepers temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, are setting up modular dormitories on the territory where Azerbaijanis have been holding a protest, additional military equipment has been brought to the area, Trend reports from the scene, on Monday.

Representatives of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) of Azerbaijan continue the protest action near the city of Shusha, close to the post of Russian peacekeepers. The protest is being held against the inadmissibility of Azerbaijani specialists to the territory, to monitor the illegal exploitation of deposits in the area.

The peacekeepers have brought modular homes, as a well as a crane. Reportedly, the measures are being taken due to the long duration of the protest actions.

Previously, following the negotiations with the Russian peacekeepers' command on December 3 and 7, 2022, a group of experts from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Property Service under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC on December 10, was going to begin the preliminary monitoring in accordance with the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits, as well as the emerging environmental and other consequences of this on the territory of Azerbaijan.

It was planned to inspect the environmental conditions at the 'Gizilbulagh' gold deposit and the 'Damirli' copper-molybdenum deposit, monitor various areas, organize cadastral property records, assess potential risks and threats to the environment, as well as to underground and surface water sources.

However, despite the group's arrival, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, in the monitoring area, it faced provocations. The planned initial inspection and monitoring did not take place due to the fact that the Russian peacekeepers not only did not create necessary conditions and prevented for the entire process to carry on.