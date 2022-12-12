Azerbaijani flag flying over Lachin corridor (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Politics Materials 12 December 2022 16:55 (UTC +04:00)
Maryana Akhmedova
SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, December 12. The protesters raised the Azerbaijani flag with a crane over the Lachin corridor and chanted "Long live Azerbaijan!", "Long live the flag of Azerbaijan!" slogans, Trend reports from the scene on December 12.

Representatives of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) of Azerbaijan continue the protest action near Shusha, close to the post of Russian peacekeepers. The protest is being held against the inadmissibility of Azerbaijani specialists to the territory, to monitor the illicit exploitation of Azerbaijani deposits.

