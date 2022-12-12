Next stage of negotiations with Armenia to take place in coming weeks - Azerbaijan's FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Bilateral negotiations have begun on the text of a peace treaty, which will be signed as one of the important outcomes of the Brussels meeting held on August 3, said Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov during the meeting of foreign ministers of the EU's Eastern Partnership, Trend reports.

The minister noted that after the meeting with the foreign minister of Armenia in Washington on November 7, Azerbaijan presented to Armenia the revised proposals.

"It is expected that the next stage of negotiations will be held in the coming weeks. Azerbaijan's approach, which is clear and consistent, is based on international law. The peace treaty will ensure the rights of Azerbaijan and Armenia as two equal sovereign states and will create a foundation for resolving all issues related to interstate relations of common interest or concern," said Bayramov.