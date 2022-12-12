Armenia planting new landmines on Azerbaijani lands – FM (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 17:04

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Armenia plants new landmines on Azerbaijani lands, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said at the ministerial meeting of the EU's Eastern Partnership on December 12 in Brussels, Trend reports.

According to Bayramov, ignoring the increasing number of mine casualties, Armenia refuses to provide full and accurate information about the mined territories.

The minister noted that since August this year, 2,728 anti-personnel mines produced in Armenia in 2021 have been detected in the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan.

"The area where Armenian-made mines were recently planted was inspected by the leadership of the Russian peacekeeping contingent [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan in accordance with the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020 after the second Karabakh war] and the Turkish-Russian Monitoring Center, as well as military attachés of embassies accredited in Azerbaijan,” he also said.

“The planting of mines, which poses a threat to peacebuilding and is considered a war crime, by Armenia undermines efforts towards reconciliation after 30 years of conflict. The transfer of mines to the territory of Azerbaijan is an abuse of the Lachin corridor, which is intended solely for humanitarian purposes," Bayramov added.