Azerbaijan's FM reminds Armenia not withdrawing its illegal troops from Azerbaijani lands (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 17:24)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Armenia has not yet fully withdrawn its illegal armed formations from the territory of Azerbaijan, said Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov during the meeting of foreign ministers of the EU's Eastern Partnership, Trend reports.

In addition, Armenia is artificially delaying the restoration of communications and is refusing to ensure seamless connectivity between Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

"Instead of it, after the provocations committed along the undelineated state border in mid-September, Armenia started the smear campaign against Azerbaijan in order to disrupt the agenda directed toward normalization. The role of certain third parties in encouraging Armenia's revanchist attitude is also of serious concern since it pushes Armenia to continue military provocations and strengthen military rhetoric," said Bayramov.