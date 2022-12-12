Next round of negotiations between EU and Azerbaijan to take place today (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 17:03)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Negotiations between the EU and Azerbaijan on a new bilateral agreement continue, and the next round of negotiations will take place today, said Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov during the meeting of foreign ministers of the EU's Eastern Partnership, Trend reports.

"First of all, I would like to express my gratitude for organizing today's meeting at the ministerial level. This meeting is a great opportunity for an open and sincere exchange of views on the current state and future activities of the Eastern Partnership," said Azerbaijani FM.

He noted that the Eastern Partnership is based on the common responsibility of all involved parties.

"This fact should continue our work on the further development of the considered initiative. Azerbaijan continues to consider the Eastern Partnership as an important support mechanism for the development of bilateral relations between the European Union and Azerbaijan, based on mutual respect, equal partnership, common interests, and benefits. The EU is our largest trade and investment partner," said Bayramov.

"The Memorandum of Understanding signed between the EU and Azerbaijan in July 2022 is of great importance in terms of natural gas transportation in stable and favorable conditions, as well as the potential export of green energy to Europe. We are working with our partners to export green energy from Azerbaijan to Europe and expect a significant step in this regard in the coming days," added the minister.

Will be updated